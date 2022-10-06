ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

NJ.com

Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout

Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap

MSD fell to 3-8.
COLUMBIA, NJ
City
Hamburg, NJ
Sussex, NJ
Sussex, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10

Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Belvidere- Field hockey recap

Shelby Rich, Bella Galantino, and Kendall Schmerler each scored to lead Bernards in a 3-2 win over Belvidere, in Bernardsville. Bernards (4-6-2) led 2-1 at the half. Hope Kaczynski made 10 saves in the win. Belvidere fell to 6-4-1 on the season.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2.
WALDWICK, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11).
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton over Roxbury - Boys soccer recap

Josh Hepplewhite found the back of the net in the ninth minute and Shea Coughlin also scored a first-half goal as Delbarton defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Morris Township. Parker Smith and James Anroman combined for four saves and shared the shutout to help Delbarton improve to 9-5. Noah Camp made...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Almeida scores 7 as Somerset Tech moves past Dunellen

Katelyn Almeida scored seven goals to go along with an assist, as Somerset Tech defeated Dunellen, 8-1, in Bridgewater. Almeida’s seven-goal performance was her largest goal output of the season, and now has 27 goals and 12 assists to her name in 10 games for Somerset Tech (7-3). It was her fifth game in which she scored three or more goals, as she also posted a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Dunellen on Sept. 23, along with a four-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-5 win over Mother Seton on Sept. 28.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

