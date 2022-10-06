Read full article on original website
Related
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kelly: Salina's Central Kansas Mental Health to receive $1M
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers (CMHC) qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC), which offer a more comprehensive array of services. These funds will help Kansas CMHCs offer new services such...
Lindsborg CVB among Kansas Tourism grant recipients
TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has announced the Tourism Marketing Grant Program recipients for 2022. The Tourism Marketing Grant is an ongoing grant program designed to assist tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects. Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe, along with Tourism staff, spent this week visiting each awardee’s location and congratulating them with a large, ceremonial check.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that Kansas voters highly approve of Medicaid expansion. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says on Monday, Oct. 10, it released a poll that shows strong support among registered voters in the Sunflower State for increased and protected access to affordable health coverage. It said 72% favor expansions of KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - and 46% strongly support it.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kansas wildfire task force to meet Wednesday in Salina
MANHATTAN — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Ave., Salina. The meeting is open to the public and will discuss recommendations for how federal, state and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires. A Zoom link can be available upon request.
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table. About 56% of the track...
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
tigermedianet.com
Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas
Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?
Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Report: Greater risk of suicide for Kansas youth in state custody
TOPEKA — Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to a new report on adolescent deaths in the state. Half of all deaths by suicide in 2020 were children who had a history with child protective services. In 35% of the cases, the child had a history of being in state custody or had a sibling in state custody.
fortscott.biz
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0