travelawaits.com
This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World
Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns
In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
KTVZ
Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend
The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days.
Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, The post Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
opb.org
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I feel violated’: Vandals target Redmond family’s Halloween display
A Redmond family has decided to take down their elaborate Halloween display outside their home after vandals struck two nights in a row. Homeowner Kristina Jordan provided video to Central Oregon Daily News showing what appears to be teenagers vandalizing and stealing from the display. “I don’t feel safe. I...
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction
A 68-year-old Prineville woman suffered fatal injuries and six other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the junction of state Highway 126 and the O’Neil Highway on the west end of Prineville, police said. The post Prineville woman dies, 6 others injured in crash at Highway 126-O’Neil Highway junction appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
KVAL
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
