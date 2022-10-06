ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

travelawaits.com

This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World

Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns

In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend

The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
