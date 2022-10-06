Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Sponsors of the Colorado abortion law should not be reelected this year
Summit Daily News guest columnist Susan Knopf’s recent abortion commentary stated: “No one is seeking the right to kill a baby.” No one? Really?. In April, the Colorado legislature passed the most extreme pro-abortion law in the country. Two legislators who sponsored that law are candidates to represent Summit County in the upcoming election: State Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts. Their law provides:
Summit Daily News
Republicans want to take back Colorado’s legislature. These races are their best shot.
They’re not top-of-ticket, but how Coloradans vote on state legislative races will ultimately determine the tack of the state for the near future. Some voters will have more of a say in that outcome than others. For residents of a half-dozen Senate districts, their votes could ultimately decide if Democrats keep control or if the reins will pass to Republicans.
Summit Daily News
Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8
Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Proposition 121: Coloradans will decide whether to cut the state income tax rate — again
Proposition 121 asks Colorado voters for the second time in two years to decide whether to reduce the state’s individual and corporate income tax rate. In 2020, voters approved a ballot measure slashing the rate to 4.55% from 4.63%. Proposition 121 would go even further, reducing the rate to 4.4% from 4.55% starting in tax year 2022, which mirrors the calendar year.
Summit Daily News
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Summit Daily News
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
Comments / 0