ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Sponsors of the Colorado abortion law should not be reelected this year

Summit Daily News guest columnist Susan Knopf’s recent abortion commentary stated: “No one is seeking the right to kill a baby.” No one? Really?. In April, the Colorado legislature passed the most extreme pro-abortion law in the country. Two legislators who sponsored that law are candidates to represent Summit County in the upcoming election: State Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts. Their law provides:
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Republicans want to take back Colorado’s legislature. These races are their best shot.

They’re not top-of-ticket, but how Coloradans vote on state legislative races will ultimately determine the tack of the state for the near future. Some voters will have more of a say in that outcome than others. For residents of a half-dozen Senate districts, their votes could ultimately decide if Democrats keep control or if the reins will pass to Republicans.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8

Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Proposition 121: Coloradans will decide whether to cut the state income tax rate — again

Proposition 121 asks Colorado voters for the second time in two years to decide whether to reduce the state’s individual and corporate income tax rate. In 2020, voters approved a ballot measure slashing the rate to 4.55% from 4.63%. Proposition 121 would go even further, reducing the rate to 4.4% from 4.55% starting in tax year 2022, which mirrors the calendar year.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy