ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

While temperatures are dropping, gas prices are increasing

By Haven Hughes
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqzdk_0iP9vBkw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced Wednesday they will be cutting production on two million barrels of crude oil, per day. For Arkansans, this change will be noticeable as they fill up their gas tank.

According to the American Automobile Association, the state of Arkansas’s average gallon of gas cost three dollars and thirty-one cents. A ten-cent increase since last week, and a forty-four increase since this time last year.

AAA: Arkansas gas prices climb, OPEC+ production cuts impacting cost

According to AAA, Arkansans are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country unlike drivers in California who are paying the highest at $6.42 on average for a gallon.

A California resident that was passing through Arkansas said, “it’s like a breath of fresh air”.

Arkansas residents are concerned over the rising gas prices and wish they would just stay the same.

Jeremy Green said his day-to-day will be different if gas prices rise significantly. “It’s back now to only mandatory driving,” he said.

For right now, it’s not known how much or how long the gas price increase will be impactful to the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
fox16.com

Rain is back in the forecast for the first time in over two weeks

The last time Little Rock saw measurable rain was September 25. The state remains under a high wildfire risk with nearly all over Arkansas’ 75 counties under burn bans. For the few counties not under a current burn ban, recreational burning like bonfires & trash/yard waste burning should be avoided. Cigarettes should also be put out properly and safely.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Tank#Automobile#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance

The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much warmer Monday

MONDAY: Our warming trend will continue with a southerly breezy blowing in mild air. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s in the morning and rise into the mid 80s in the afternoon. A weak low-pressure system to our west will bring partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a shower in northwest Arkansas. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
advancemonticellonian.com

Issue 4 generates more than $460 Million in tax revenue for Arkansas over five years

Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment. The AEDI’s report details the research findings, which covers a five-year forecast period from 2023 to 2027. “The...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few dry days before the rain

SUNDAY: Cool with a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most Arkansans where skies are clear, but a disturbance over Oklahoma will bring a few clouds into west and central Arkansas keeping temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Skies will become mostly sunny in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy