Saint Louis, MO

Ballpark Village preps for first postseason run

By Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGTzY_0iP9v8C000

ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village will be buzzing with baseball fans this weekend. Ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series, workers are putting some of the finishing touches on Ballpark Village inside and out for postseason baseball in the Gateway City.

Which celebrities may be in St. Louis for the WC Series Game 1?

“Big day for Ballpark Village,” says Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village.  “We’re excited to see the Cards come home to this Wild Card Series with the Phillies, kicking off early tomorrow.”

It all comes amid one of the most storied seasons in recent franchise history. Albert Pujols reached 700 career home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set MLB’s battery record and Paul Goldschmidt flirted with a Triple Crown, plenty for fans to be excited about as postseason nears.

“This season has been like no other season as well,” says LaMartina.  “We’ve seen so many fans and sold-out weekends.  We’ve seen such excitement about this team that for the thousands of hots dogs and thousands and thousands of beers that thousands of guests and sold-out crowds right next door, this is just going to be another one of those weekends from an actual capacity standpoint.”

Cardinals

A pep rally is planned from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Missouri Lottery Stage and Together Credit Union Plaza. Coolers are stocked with plenty of beer and kegs upon kegs for Cardinals’ fans.

Some seats are still available on the Bud Deck for Game 1 of the three-game Wild Card Series. Gates open two and a half hours before game time.

Postseason begins Friday as the Cardinals host a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Phillies. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. CT Friday. For information on where and when to watch the Cardinals this weekend, click here .

FOX2Now

MVP hopefuls Goldschmidt, Arenado go cold in NL Wild Card Series

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis Cardinals campaigns worth MVP consideration based on regular season achievements fell far from that standard in postseason. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado answered the bell, offensively and defensively, for much of the 2022 season. A tough two-game stretch from the corner infielders embodied the Cardinals’ collective struggles on offense in the Wild Card Series loss.
FOX 2

One last ovation for Pujols & Molina

The baseball careers of Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina came to an end on Saturday night with the Redbirds playoff loss to the Phillies. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve reflects on these two future hall of famers and their last appearances in uniform at Busch Stadium.
FOX 2

TKO: Another quick Cardinals playoff exit

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” tries to explain yet another early Cardinals playoff exit. This year’s quick elimination is especially painful because it marked the end of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina’s baseball careers. The two Cardinal legends announced their retirements earlier in the season.
FOX 2

Dan McLaughlin charity golf tournament celebrates 20 years

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has provided the soundtrack to games for 25 years. That includes the 2022 season, one of the more thrilling Cardinals seasons in recent memory. McLaughlin had a first-hand look at some historical baseball moments during the Cardinals’ summer surge to the division title. Among them was Albert Pujols’ […]
