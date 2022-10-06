ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walker Independence’ star Philemon Chambers excited to bring diversity to the Wild West

The CW’s “Walker Independence” brings diversity to the Wild West with a very inclusive cast. Philemon Chambers portrays the deputy in this prequel to “Walker.” Viewers will be taken back to the 1800’s to watch the origin story of the Walker family.

“Walker Independence” debuts at 9pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 on PIX11.

