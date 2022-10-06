Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO