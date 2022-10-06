Read full article on original website
Gail Cotter
3d ago
if you golf you know why....if you don't, why would you care!
Reply(1)
10
Related
Golf Digest
The clubs Tom Kim used to win the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.
Golf.com
‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder
It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
5 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love Golf
Many of America's top golf courses are situated on picturesque coastlines in places such as California and Oregon, adjacent to ritzy and exclusive enclaves dotted with million-dollar homes. Check Out:...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
thegolfnewsnet.com
When’s the last time a PGA Tour player finished a whole tournament without a bogey or worse?
In a 72-hole golf tournament, players make a collection of scores that almost always include at least one dropped shot -- be that a bogey or worse. It's hard enough to go through a single round of tournament golf without making a bogey or worse, much less going through an entire tournament. However, in the history of the PGA Tour, a handful of players have managed to play an entire tournament bogey-free.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field: Players, rankings
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is headlined...
Full breakdown of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok prize money payouts
It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Why does pro golfer Joohyong Kim call himself Tom Kim? Here’s why
Tom Kim is 20 years old and has already won on the PGA Tour, taking the 2022 Wyndham Championship to earn his first PGA Tour title and earn full membership on the circuit. However, most people didn't know Tom Kim as that name when he made his debut on the PGA Tour. Instead, they knew him by his given name, Joohyong Kim. In fact, he is listed as Joohyong Kim in the Official World Golf Ranking, where he has crept into the top 25 in the world.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Zozo Championship history, results and past winners
The Zozo Championship is the PGA Tour's Japan event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule. The event, which was first played in 2019, has been slated to be played in Japan. It...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who earned the LIV Golf win at Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand. Lopez-Chacarra won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Patrick Reed, winning on 17-under 197. Lopez-Chacarra opened with 65, then 63...
Golf.com
After stunning 72nd-hole meltdown, Patrick Cantlay explains risky strategy
It was Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay, duking it out in what seemed like a Sunday singles match we might see at the Presidents Cup for years to come. When the final group came to the 18th tee Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open, they were tied at five under and it looked like we might be headed for bonus golf for the second straight week.
Golf Digest
As 10 Epson Tour players lock up 2023 LPGA cards, the odd woman out has a feeling of déjà vu
Bailey Tardy knows what happens now, but it doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating. There is nothing that can truly ease the disappointment of being the odd player out when you’re trying to secure an LPGA Tour card. Tardy, 26, finished third on Sunday at Epson Tour’s...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Shriners Children’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Shriners Children's Open prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev., earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Shriners Children's Open prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place...
Athlete with Down syndrome becomes first to complete the Ironman World Championship
Nikic, who celebrated his 23rd birthday at the finish line with his volunteer guide, accomplished the feat during Down syndrome awareness month.
Comments / 15