Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

How to get rent assistance in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers

Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns

The Tennessee Valley Authority is being blamed in the electrocution death of a contract laborer at its Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County. A lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Seth Black, a 29-year-old Spring City, Tenn., man who died at the plant in September 2021, has been filed in U.S. District Court […] The post TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

