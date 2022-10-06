Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
How to get rent assistance in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
Knox Co. still collecting thoughts on how to manage the next two decades of growth
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is still collecting thoughts from the community about how leaders should manage the next two decades of growth. The plan to guide major decisions over the next 20 years is called "Advance Knox." The process takes 18 months in total and about eight...
WATE
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center says they have low inventory of several blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Monday they had low inventories of several blood types. They said they were critically low on O-Negative, O-Positive and B-Positive blood types, as well as low on A-Negative blood. The blood center is the main provider of blood for 24 hospitals...
Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Claiborne Progress
Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers
Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns
The Tennessee Valley Authority is being blamed in the electrocution death of a contract laborer at its Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County. A lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Seth Black, a 29-year-old Spring City, Tenn., man who died at the plant in September 2021, has been filed in U.S. District Court […] The post TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
wvlt.tv
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday. TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
WBIR
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1