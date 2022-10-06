Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Sophomore Anya Terry scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift 16th-seeded Columbia to a 3-2 win over 17th-seeded Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Maplewood. Columbia will next visit top-seeded Montclair in the second round on Wednesday. Sophomore Evie Campbell had a goal...
Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap
Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped and...
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap
Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Brayan Alvarenga made seven saves as 13th-seeded Bound Brook defeated 12th-seeded Manville, 2-1, in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Manville. Brandon Rodriguez put Bound Brook (2-10) in front for good with a goal in the sixth minute. Joshua Cazales added a goal in the 36th minute to put the lead to 2-0.
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Gov. Livingston- Field hockey recap
Maya Viscardi’s goal in the second quarter lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a 1-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Gabbie Rijo made one save to earn the shutout for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (7-8). Gov. Livingston fell to 3-6-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in...
Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0