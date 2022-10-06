ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap

Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped and...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap

Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Gov. Livingston- Field hockey recap

Maya Viscardi’s goal in the second quarter lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a 1-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Gabbie Rijo made one save to earn the shutout for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (7-8). Gov. Livingston fell to 3-6-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NJ.com

Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap

Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10

Freshman Leigha Gronau scored twice while senior Sadie Willis and junior Julia Flynn each had a goal and an assist to lead 10th-seeded Hackettstown to a 7-2 win over 19th-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Hackettstown. Hackettstown will next visit seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

