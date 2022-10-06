Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas 'Pizza Tour' happening this November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pizza tour?. Finger Licking Foodie Tours is pleased to launch a new series of focused food tours designed especially for locals who crave a deep dive into their favorite foods or cuisine. Offered every four to six weeks, these special guided tours will highlight...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
963kklz.com
Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas
So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
news3lv.com
15,000 lanterns lit for 8th annual Rise Lantern Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music lovers gathered under the stars and lanterns to kick off the 8th annual Rise Lantern and Music Festival. The two-day musical spectacular hosted more than 8,000 guests celebrating art and resolution. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend.
news3lv.com
Asian Night Market returns to the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson. According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower. The release says the project will add approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. From trained stage performers and showgirls, to models, brand ambassadors...
Watch: Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
Las Vegas G2E shows latest, greatest gaming technology
Global Expo 2022 is in Las Vegas this week at the Venetian Expo Center. The convention shows off the latest and greatest in gambling and e-gaming technologies.
WATCH: A video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos — with style — to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
Las Vegas sees 7th biggest price drop in US since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Mecum Returns To Las Vegas In November 2022 For Sixth Annual Classic And Collector Car Auction
Mecum Auctions will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction from 10 to 12 November. An estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs, and more will cross the auction block. We wouldn't have enough words to list all...
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
Food & Wine
Yes, Someone Actually Got Married a Can of Hard Mtn Dew
Back in August, Hard Mtn Dew — the 5-percent ABV spin on the PepsiCo-owned soda brand produced by the Boston Beer Company (the people behind Sam Adams and Truly) — announced that one lucky fan would have the opportunity to marry a can of Hard Mtn Dew in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction
Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million
The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
Las Vegas Weekly
How to bundle experiences at AREA15
Experience a bundle of out-of-this-world attractions at AREA15. Make the most of your time exploring with our carefully curated passes!. Seeker Pass - Seeking the thrill of entering other dimensions, touching the sky, and transporting into portals beyond your imagination? Look no further! Ignite the Seeker within you and enjoy access to discover, ride, explore, and immerse yourself in otherworldly adventures and art with the AREA15 Seeker Pass.
Comments