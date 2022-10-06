ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'Pizza Tour' happening this November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pizza tour?. Finger Licking Foodie Tours is pleased to launch a new series of focused food tours designed especially for locals who crave a deep dive into their favorite foods or cuisine. Offered every four to six weeks, these special guided tours will highlight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

15,000 lanterns lit for 8th annual Rise Lantern Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music lovers gathered under the stars and lanterns to kick off the 8th annual Rise Lantern and Music Festival. The two-day musical spectacular hosted more than 8,000 guests celebrating art and resolution. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas kicks off 2022 PRIDE Parade weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson. According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower. The release says the project will add approximately...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. From trained stage performers and showgirls, to models, brand ambassadors...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fashion Design#The Farmers Market#Metropolitian
cohaitungchi.com

22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food & Wine

Yes, Someone Actually Got Married a Can of Hard Mtn Dew

Back in August, Hard Mtn Dew — the 5-percent ABV spin on the PepsiCo-owned soda brand produced by the Boston Beer Company (the people behind Sam Adams and Truly) — announced that one lucky fan would have the opportunity to marry a can of Hard Mtn Dew in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction

Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

How to bundle experiences at AREA15

Experience a bundle of out-of-this-world attractions at AREA15. Make the most of your time exploring with our carefully curated passes!. Seeker Pass - Seeking the thrill of entering other dimensions, touching the sky, and transporting into portals beyond your imagination? Look no further! Ignite the Seeker within you and enjoy access to discover, ride, explore, and immerse yourself in otherworldly adventures and art with the AREA15 Seeker Pass.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy