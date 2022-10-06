Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Yankton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton. * WINDS...The morning will start off with light southwesterly winds, but after a cold frontal passage in the mid-morning winds will swing around to the West and become sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BON HOMME COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO