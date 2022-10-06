Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern South Dakota and the plains east of the Black Hills. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Yankton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton. * WINDS...The morning will start off with light southwesterly winds, but after a cold frontal passage in the mid-morning winds will swing around to the West and become sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
