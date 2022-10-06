It seemed like a plot line too outlandish even for a soap opera: An established political figure loses her own presidential bid to a rookie rival best known for his failed casino and his reality show. But it was real, all right – Hillary Clinton was defeated in a shocker run against Donald Trump in 2016. Naturally, there was lots of speculation about the reason for the loss. Some theorized that the former secretary of state brought too much baggage with her from previous administrations; others pointed to Donald Trump's branding as a businessman who would support the middle class rather than special interests.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO