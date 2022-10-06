Read full article on original website
Related
Expert's Take On Why Hillary Clinton Didn't Win In 2016 Has Twitter Divided
It seemed like a plot line too outlandish even for a soap opera: An established political figure loses her own presidential bid to a rookie rival best known for his failed casino and his reality show. But it was real, all right – Hillary Clinton was defeated in a shocker run against Donald Trump in 2016. Naturally, there was lots of speculation about the reason for the loss. Some theorized that the former secretary of state brought too much baggage with her from previous administrations; others pointed to Donald Trump's branding as a businessman who would support the middle class rather than special interests.
Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ
Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason
Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.
Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump
Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump Takes Credit For Destroying Late Night TV
It's no secret that late night shows are not as popular as they used to be. Industry experts are blaming the cancellations, host turnover and ratings plummet on the rise of streaming services according to The New York Times. Indeed, although it was announced in May of 2021 that "The...
The Herschel Walker Political Mess Fully Explained
Trigger warning: The following article includes language regarding sexual assault. Though usually not as eye-catching as presidential elections, midterm campaigns are turning heads across the country on both sides of the political aisle. Experts attribute the extra attention paid to the 2022 midterms to the plethora of controversial issues that are on voters' minds — abortion rights, voting measures, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are just some of the topics floating around the political ether. And, according to The Washington Post, this year's Senate race could influence the country's policies for decades to come.
Ukraine war – live: Russians starting to see Putin misjudged invasion, says UK spy chief
Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine in his speech today.The director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice” in his address at the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture.“They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation,” the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.His speech will come a day after a widespread bombing campaign carried out...
Hong Kong leader says "no legal basis" to act on Russian superyacht
HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0