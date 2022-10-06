Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery Mac
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their preseason on Monday night. Just last week, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener. Considering it was just the first of four matchups for the 76ers before the regular season, several players got the night off.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: This Famous Celtics Fan Can Still Appreciate All-Time Lakers Players
Can fans of your Los Angeles Lakers' arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, actually root for L.A. players? According to one TV star, they can indeed. View the original article to see embedded media. Multi-hyphenate actress/rapper/singer KaMillion, star of the hit HBO Max series "Rap Sh!t," spoke about her Boston Celtics fandom...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently compared to taking a backseat to Kawhi Leonard the Miami Heat tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are one and one,'" Paul George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I'll publicly say I'm the two. Kawhi's the one, I'm the two. So that part we nipped in the bud, like there's no ego when it comes to that.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers
View the original article to see embedded media. Drafted 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, Austin Rivers' career did not begin the way he hoped it would. A standout in high school and at Duke, Rivers was highly touted entering the draft, but never found his footing in New Orleans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Cavs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Rematch
After a team versus team scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers reunited for a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday. Shortly after another offseason practice session, most of the Sixers boarded a flight to Cleveland. On Monday, the Sixers are set to take on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No. 1 Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama’s Connection with Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki
Although the Dallas Mavericks are thrilled they're no longer a bottom-dwelling team during the Luka Doncic era, one has to believe there are scouts within the organization wishing they had a shot at drafting No. 1 prospect Victor Wembanyama next summer. Last week, Wembanyama put on a show in Las...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers remain a mystery as Darvin Ham follows his ‘strategic’ preseason plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Soon enough, it'll be a complete picture. For now, it's just pieces, an incomplete picture of what the Lakers are right now and still a mystery of what they will be. It's probably not ideal, the Lakers moving into their second week of preseason action with...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain...
NBA・
Comments / 0