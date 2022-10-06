ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their preseason on Monday night. Just last week, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener. Considering it was just the first of four matchups for the 76ers before the regular season, several players got the night off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently compared to taking a backseat to Kawhi Leonard the Miami Heat tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are one and one,'" Paul George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I'll publicly say I'm the two. Kawhi's the one, I'm the two. So that part we nipped in the bud, like there's no ego when it comes to that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Cavs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Rematch

After a team versus team scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers reunited for a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday. Shortly after another offseason practice session, most of the Sixers boarded a flight to Cleveland. On Monday, the Sixers are set to take on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain...
NBA

