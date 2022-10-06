Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke police seeking information about a juvenile who was shot on Hoover Street Saturday and later diedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Envision Center offers free mental health counselingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Valley churches raised $13,000 in Crop WalkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown hero Jen Lilley to star in two Great American Family holiday filmsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Red Wolf Exhibit is back at Mill Mountain ZooCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Community input requested for Ramada Inn location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking for your input to Reimagine the Ramada. Last month, we reported that the city bought the Ramada Inn property back in April for $3.6 million thanks to a FEMA grant. Because it’s a floodway, FEMA prohibits structures from being built...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke woman is finalist for $30,000 environmental award
A national on-line vote will determine whether a Roanoke environmental activist claims a $30,000 award for her chosen cause. Freeda Cathcart is one of three national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award. The non-profit she is highlighting through it is the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and its Educational Foundation. Even if she would come in third among the three finalists, Cathcart is in line for a $5,000 award to the non-profit; second place is good for $15,000 and first place provides $30,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WDBJ7.com
LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke. Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk. We found out how this procedure can change...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith and Blue’ event
ROANOKE, Va. – The relationship between residents in a city and their law enforcement is vital. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office always works to keep building that relationship. Faith and Blue is an annual event. It was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office...
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of murals by Virginia artists.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews “Say Goodnight to Hunger” event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Monday, Natalie & Kate found out about a partnership between the Omni Homestead Resort and Feeding America. Lynn Swann from the Omni Homestead Resort stopped by to explain how they distribute food to the food bank and how you can donate.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS celebrating 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says today’s homes burn faster than ever. That’s why they are trying to help everyone prepare in case of a fire. They are partnering with the “National Fire Protection Association” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. During...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Life Saving Crew’s longest serving member celebrates 60 years
The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.
Business Leaders Endorse Baugess, Bowers, Keller, and McGuire for Roanoke City Council
The Business Leadership Fund (BLF), a local political action committee representing The Roanoke Valley’s regional business community, recently announced its endorsement of the following candidates for local office in the upcoming elections: • City of Roanoke: Dalton Baugess (R), former four-term Mayor David Bowers (I), Maynard Keller (R), and Peg McGuire (R) (special election). Despite […]
WDBJ7.com
Kitty’s Closet will use RV to take clothes to those in need in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet in August as a free clothing closet for those in need. While working in behavioral health for 25 years, she noticed a large, underserved population in the area. “While there are some locations that do have free clothing...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Blues, Brews and Stews
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Blues, Brews and Stews event is set for October 14 in Martinsville. This event brings live music, craft beer and Brunswick stew to the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Gates open at 6 p.m. Watch the video to see organizer Lauren Ellis chat about it on...
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSET
Danville Parks & Recreation warn the public on recent increased vandalism
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Parks and Recreation warn about vandalism in their city parks. Danville parks are asking for the public's help. The recreation said that on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. a vehicle moved barricades that were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for line marking. The...
A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
