Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 5 Preview and Predictions
Just over a week after taking the Sunday Night Football stage and coming away with a big win over a contender on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for a Monday Night Football outing against an AFC West opponent. For the first time in 2022, Kansas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout
FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matt Rhule Leaves Behind a Giant Mess in Carolina
Panthers owner David Tepper’s signing Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $63 million deal in 2020 was no small gesture. For one, it angered fellow members of the NFL owners’ club, raising the entry price for unproven talent beyond the standard four-year deals they were accustomed to. But, more significantly, it was a gamble on the idea that a roster in need of rebuilding could be rebuilt by someone whose best efforts in that regard came in the NCAA landscape, where talent equity and acquisition are more a game of effort and salesmanship.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brady: Buccaneers improving offense still a work in progress
There’s one true barometer of success for a Tom Brady-led offense, and that’s whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score enough points to win on a particular day. One week, attempting a season-high 52 passes while throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns without an interception didn't get the job done in a 41-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys leaning more on D without Prescott as Eagles loom
The Dallas defense has done a little more each week during Cooper Rush's four-game winning streak filling in for injured quarterback Dak Prescott. Now the Cowboys have to slow Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an early NFC East showdown, with Prescott's return creeping ever so closer. It's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Diontae Johnson Tells Steelers Critics ‘Come Play’
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a concerning start, falling to 1-4 after a 38-3 blowout by the Buffalo Bills. After a disappointing start to the season, fans and former players are beginning to share their thoughts. Which, as you can imagine, aren't pleasant responses. "Mike Tomlin is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision
The Chargers came away with their third win of the season Sunday in Cleveland when the defeated the Browns 30-28 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Chargers' second win in two weeks didn't come without a flair for the dramatic. It's well documented that Brandon Staley is among the most aggressive...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Washington Commanders (1-4).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss
After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alex Smith Slams Ron Rivera for Comments on Commanders’ QB Play
Commanders coach Ron Rivera took many viewers off guard on Monday when he was asked about what has separated his team from the rest of the NFC East division. Bluntly, the veteran coach responded, “Quarterback.”. Count one of Rivera’s former players, Alex Smith, among those who were taken aback....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brian Daboll Taking Giants’ Early Season Success in Stride
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows that the team currently stands 4-1, a record that includes wins against some quality opponents like the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. But don’t expect Daboll to puff out his chest or boast about what he, his staff, or the team...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders’ Ron Rivera Next?
Like the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers woke up this morning with a league-worst 1-4 record. However, unlike the Commanders, the Panthers opted to make some big changes. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Monday. Rhule becomes the first coach fired in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions head into bye at 1-4 after 29-0 rout at New England
This year was supposed to be different for the Detroit Lions. With one postseason victory in 65 years and a 21st century filled with a series of unsuccessful coaches, Dan Campbell came into the season with a high approval rate from the fanbase. Yes, they had gone 3-13-1 last season,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LaFleur Explains Failures on Offense, Defense Against Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Social media has not been a warm and fuzzy place toward Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur following their stunning collapse to the New York Giants in London. Not that LaFleur would know. He was studying film, not his Twitter mentions. “I had a buddy...
Comments / 0