Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently compared to taking a backseat to Kawhi Leonard the Miami Heat tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are one and one,'" Paul George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I'll publicly say I'm the two. Kawhi's the one, I'm the two. So that part we nipped in the bud, like there's no ego when it comes to that.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO