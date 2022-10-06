ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently compared to taking a backseat to Kawhi Leonard the Miami Heat tandem of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. “Everybody says, 'Kawhi [and] you are one and one,'" Paul George said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I'll publicly say I'm the two. Kawhi's the one, I'm the two. So that part we nipped in the bud, like there's no ego when it comes to that.”
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their preseason on Monday night. Just last week, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets for their preseason opener. Considering it was just the first of four matchups for the 76ers before the regular season, several players got the night off.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
76ers vs. Cavs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Rematch

After a team versus team scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers reunited for a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday. Shortly after another offseason practice session, most of the Sixers boarded a flight to Cleveland. On Monday, the Sixers are set to take on...
LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain...
