Fort Myers, FL

NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Miami, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Fort Myers Beach, FL
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS News

Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge

Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday

A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
LEE COUNTY, FL

