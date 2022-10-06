Read full article on original website
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared
As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Collier County beaches remain closed following Hurricane Ian
Beaches are still closed to the public at this time in the City of Naples and Collier County. The city has been clearing sand to make conditions safe for residents when it’s time for them to return.
wlrn.org
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
WINKNEWS.com
Why Fort Myers and parts Lee County are still under boil water notices
A boil water notice is still in place for people living in Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, and it has residents wondering why it is taking so long for the water to be safe. There are a few reasons why a boil water notice is issued. Particularly after...
News4Jax.com
More than a week later, search and rescue teams in Fort Myers Beach are still finding bodies
FT. MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Ian left Fort Myers Beach in shambles. More than a week later, search and rescue teams are still at work. Sergeant Wily Diaz with Miami police escorted reporter Bridgette Matter through Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. At every turn, they saw ruins of what used to be.
Punta Gorda damage along Duncan Road
A look at Duncan Road in Punta Gorda that sustained wind damage due to Hurricane Ian this is just south of the Peace River.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity
While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
AOL Corp
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600 people — many are commercial fishermen. Residents there live at the foot of another bridge to Pine Island that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last week and serves as the only connection to the mainland.
WINKNEWS.com
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday
A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
