Johnston County, NC

Local Matters: Wiley Nickel discusses economy, abortion and Trump investigation

By Russ Bowen
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The economy and access to abortion are two of the most talked about issues during this election cycle. That includes North Carolina’s tightest race for the U.S. House.

State senator Wiley Nickel is the Democratic nominee for the 13th district and will be up against Republican Bo Hines. The 13th includes all of Johnston County and part of Wake, Harnett and Wayne Counties.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Nickel to talk about his law enforcement record, student loan forgiveness and a woman’s right to choose.

