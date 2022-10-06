Voting isn't just about yourself, what helps others is also important: Lawrence Diggs

Revolution can seem deceptively desirable.

When we seem ignored and those we expect to solve our problems seem to be unaware of our suffering, it can seem that the solution is to scrap the whole system and start over again. When people who don’t seem to share our personal values and concerns make us and our values seem unimportant to them, we can feel alienated and marginalized. That can make us feel victimized, even when we are, on close inspection, privileged. Such feelings can make us want to “burn the house down”.

These kind of solutions are highly problematic.

Take a close look at the people promoting such solutions. They are typically people who think mostly, and sometimes only, about themselves. Others are only pawns in their game, things to be used, not people to be helped. They groom their followers with the same psychological techniques pimps use to groom whores.

Look at the plans of those promoting revolution. Where are the constructive plans? How much of what they propose is about building something better? What is their plan? Is it an “our way” or a “my way” plan?

People need clean air, water and food. People need medical care, education, housing, transportation and communication. People need to be able to work cooperatively with others. People need to find gratifying occupations that afford them quality time and resources to spend with their families and communities. Do any of those promoting “revolution” put those needs at the forefront of what they plan to provide should their revolution be successful, or do they just plan to burn the house down with no transitional plan, or any plan at all, for what happens after everyone is homeless?

Do the people who promote overturning elections -- violently or otherwise -- strike you as people who are capable of negotiating with their community, or will they be people who believe in settling issues by combat? Are people who come into public meetings armed and in battle gear the people you want running your life? Do you really want to live in a society where right and fairness is determined by who is the most violent and heavily armed? Do you want to live in a society where civil discourse is replaced by threats and emotional projectile vomiting?

It has taken many years, and lots of trials and errors, to build this country into what we have today. Clearly we have not finished our project. But we have come a long way towards building “a more perfect union” that works for more of us. It is hard, time-consuming work that requires all hands on deck and shoulders to the wheel. Each of use will be part of the solution or part of the problem.

This next election may determine what kind of society we and our children will live in. If you have not done so already, register and vote. Vote for people and policies that will do the most good, for the most people, most often.

Lawrence Diggs, Roslyn, is an author and professional public speaker. Write him at americannews@aberdeennews.com.