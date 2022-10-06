ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Another costly Dover settlement over complaints about a black officer's promotions

By Robert Long, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Five years after Dover named its first black police chief, the city is still dealing with the fallout from officers complaining they were passed over for promotion.

To date, the city has agreed to nearly half a million dollars in legal settlements with complaints by mostly white officers.

The latest of those payments was quietly approved by city officials in June, sending $125,000 to Major David Spicer, Dover's current deputy chief of police who sued the city in 2019 claiming that he didn't get the chief's job in 2017 because he is white.

The payment to Spicer was made to settle his federal lawsuit, which claimed city officials selected then-deputy chief Marvin Mailey to be chief because he is black and despite what the lawsuit claimed were Spicer's superior educational credentials and experience. Mailey is the only black chief in the department's history.

Mailey retired from the department in 2019.

In 2014, Dover announced a settlement to pay five high-ranking police officers a total of $300,000 from complaints that former Mayor Carleton Carey violated employment and affirmative action policies and abused his authority by influencing the appointment of Mailey as deputy police chief.

Read the full story below, along with other stories your subscription helped provide this week:

Comments / 13

Francine Hughes
4d ago

The ol race card routine being played, 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Poor fella got passed over for a promotion he thought was owed to him. Wasn't fair was it, now you just experienced what others go thru on a regular.

Reply
5
default-avatar
mafia_princezz_1980
3d ago

It’s about damn time that the race card is being utilized in the correct way ! I’m proud that this gentleman stood his ground and got what I think was partially what he should have been awarded. Normally the GREED in others would of asked for double while attempting to play the race card. I feel like it’s about time someone of another race finally decided to utilize the race card in an educated manner. I’m so tired of seeing the race card being played on individuals of the same race. When it makes no sense, it’s usually better left unsaid. I don’t know this officer but, way to go ! Know your worth ! No matter the color of your skin !

Reply
6
FU BAR
3d ago

Hell, they wouldnt even hire me back in the 90's. A few years after I had tried to join, the detective that did my interview and background check was arrested for breaking into homes and businesses! The agency was ripe with racism back then, especially at the command level. Remember, Judge me by the content of my character not the color of my skin.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for Theft of Several Vehicles

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Karl Jones of Frederica, Delaware on multiple felony charges following an investigation that began earlier this month into the theft of several motor vehicles. On October 9, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach...
FREDERICA, DE
Cape Gazette

Local law firm featured on national legal media website

A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
SEAFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot at Dover pizza restaurant

A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter. According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said that...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Larry Johnson of New Castle, Delaware. Johnson was last seen on October 10, 2022, in the Newark area. Attempts to contact or locate Johnson have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Johnson...
NEW CASTLE, DE
thesuflyer.com

SU heightens security in response to local crime

Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Activists demand action after inmates, mostly Black men, endured experiments at Holmesburg Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Activists are demanding more to be done after inmates, mostly Black men, endured harmful experiments at Holmesburg prison. "My family was destroyed," Adrianne Jones-Alston, the daughter of a Holmesburg inmate experiment subject, said. Jones-Alston is still angry. She said she still remembers the scars on her father's back."Right behind these walls where my father, Leodus Jones, and countless other inmates were human guinea pigs," Jones-Alston said.   From the 1950s to the 1970s at Holmesburg Prison, Jones-Alston said her father was among the inmates subjected to unethical experiments – exposing them to harmful chemicals, viruses and other substances.  Earlier this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Elsmere Town Council to take up controversial rezoning ordinance

When a notice showed up at the door of an Elsmere residence about Ordinance 666, the homeowner thought with that number it had to be a joke. No one is laughing about it now. The ordinance came up at the Elsmere Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. It would expand mixed use development into a mostly residential stretch off of the town's Kirkwood Highway commercial corridor.
ELSMERE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEL 1150AM

Aetna Hose says online app helped save cardiac arrest victim

A 76-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition, his life likely saved, in part, by an app, according to a local fire company. The man collapsed Saturday afternoon due to sudden cardiac arrest in the Reserve at Ironside in the Newark area, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company announced. The...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Are Asking The Public To Asset In Identifying Three Subjects

In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle, according to police. Authorities said officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting

SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
SEAFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash

A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy