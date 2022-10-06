Another costly Dover settlement over complaints about a black officer's promotions

Five years after Dover named its first black police chief, the city is still dealing with the fallout from officers complaining they were passed over for promotion.

To date, the city has agreed to nearly half a million dollars in legal settlements with complaints by mostly white officers.

The latest of those payments was quietly approved by city officials in June, sending $125,000 to Major David Spicer, Dover's current deputy chief of police who sued the city in 2019 claiming that he didn't get the chief's job in 2017 because he is white.

The payment to Spicer was made to settle his federal lawsuit, which claimed city officials selected then-deputy chief Marvin Mailey to be chief because he is black and despite what the lawsuit claimed were Spicer's superior educational credentials and experience. Mailey is the only black chief in the department's history.

Mailey retired from the department in 2019.

In 2014, Dover announced a settlement to pay five high-ranking police officers a total of $300,000 from complaints that former Mayor Carleton Carey violated employment and affirmative action policies and abused his authority by influencing the appointment of Mailey as deputy police chief.

Read the full story below, along with other stories your subscription helped provide this week: