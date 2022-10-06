TBI investigating death at 201 Poplar

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar Ave.

The inmate has been identified by TBI as Gershun Freeman, 33, who was in jail for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

“At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents continue to investigate the Wednesday night death of an inmate while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office,” said Josh Devine, a public information officer with TBI. “The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Freeman’s cause of death remains unknown until results from the autopsy report come back, Devine said.