MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. "Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host. Yañez said the radio station...
WE'RE BACK! CBS19 to host 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31
TYLER, Texas — We're back! It's time for CBS19's 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat!. Stop by the CBS19 studios, located at 2211 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. to make sure your little ghosts and goblins get their share of the loot!. Vehicles will need...
89th Texas Rose Festival begins this week celebrating Tyler's trademark industry
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. Continuing the tradition of celebrating Tyler's heritage and beloved roses, the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is set to kick off Thursday and feature royalty, coronations, luncheons and the annual parade over four days. Since its start in 1933,...
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
150 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Troup celebrates sesquicentennial
TROUP, Texas — It’s not every day a city turns 150-years-old, but that's exactly what the City of Troup celebrated on Saturday. The past 15 decades have left an immense amount of history from famous people to groundbreaking moments. "This display right here is from the Central High...
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
ALDF: Bengali, world's oldest tiger in captivity, was euthanized in May at Tiger Creek in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — The Animal Legal Defense Fund says they're taking legal action against a local animal sanctuary after two tigers, who they allege endured harsh conditions, died. The ALDF says Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book...
Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation
TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
East Texas man raises money for St. Jude's children by picking up trash
ALBA, Texas — East Texas is home to many heroes. Robert Sistok is the hero who spends hours each day picking up trash to raise funds for children's battling cancer in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sistok raised more than $75,000 over the past five years. This year’s project...
East Texas church offers program for immigrants to learn English as second language
TYLER, Texas — Since 2016, Grace Español, a branch of Grace Community Church in Tyler, has offered East Texans a free opportunity that can lead to better jobs and higher education: learning English as a second language. English as a Second Language classes are held every Monday from...
Marshall community honors voting rights leader Fred Lewis with historical marker
MARSHALL, Texas — With the general election about four weeks away, we take a look back at some of the trailblazers and leaders who used their platform to advocate for equal voting rights. It took the hard work of generations, past and present, to ensure we all have the...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
National Night Out comes back to Tyler for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic
TYLER, Texas — National Night Out is a renewed chance for members of local law enforcement to create bonds with the people they serve. Several cities across East Texas participated Tuesday night. In Tyler, a sense of togetherness filled the air as families started showing up at the Tyler...
Bullard High pampers pups through dog grooming
BULLARD, Texas — Imagine getting to spend two class periods a day giving dogs the ultimate spa experience. That's what Bullard High School is doing with 'Shampoochies', a student-run dog grooming service through the district's small animal management program. Students in the program gain experience and learn how to...
Local officials warn about increased risk of wildfires this upcoming weekend
TEXAS, USA — If you have plans this weekend, officials are urging residents to burn responsibly as fire danger in East Texas is on the rise. In a press release Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service stated that response numbers have steadily increased within recent weeks, with agency firefighters responding to more than 50 wildfires across East Texas in the first week of October.
Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision
Some defendants in a case accusing former Longview ISD educators of injuring special education students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School are asking to be sentenced to community supervision if they are found guilty. One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of...
Smith County prepares for upcoming election with annual voting accuracy test
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Voting registration in Texas for the November election ends next Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Smith County is preparing to get accurate results through the logic and accuracy test. The main purpose of this test is to help insure that voting equipment and ballots being...
Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
East Texas disaster relief organizations prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
TYLER, Texas — The devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left hundreds of thousands without power, food, water and destroyed countless homes. Three faith-based organizations from East Texas are joining in on the relief efforts. “Whenever I see something tragic like this happening, I just think that could be...
