Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
CBS19

150 YEARS IN THE MAKING: Troup celebrates sesquicentennial

TROUP, Texas — It’s not every day a city turns 150-years-old, but that's exactly what the City of Troup celebrated on Saturday. The past 15 decades have left an immense amount of history from famous people to groundbreaking moments. "This display right here is from the Central High...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Kane Hodder
CBS19

Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation

TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Bullard High pampers pups through dog grooming

BULLARD, Texas — Imagine getting to spend two class periods a day giving dogs the ultimate spa experience. That's what Bullard High School is doing with 'Shampoochies', a student-run dog grooming service through the district's small animal management program. Students in the program gain experience and learn how to...
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

Local officials warn about increased risk of wildfires this upcoming weekend

TEXAS, USA — If you have plans this weekend, officials are urging residents to burn responsibly as fire danger in East Texas is on the rise. In a press release Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service stated that response numbers have steadily increased within recent weeks, with agency firefighters responding to more than 50 wildfires across East Texas in the first week of October.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
