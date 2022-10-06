A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner.

The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new businesses and jobs to the Commonwealth.

The United States Navy is launching its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence within the Center for Manufacturing Advancement on the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research’s campus.

Additionally the announcement was made that the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program will expand with the creation of a regional training facility adjacent to the Center for Manufacturing Advancement.

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke Wednesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and announced that the Navy will have three bays in the Center for Manufacturing and Advancements facility to serve their Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

He says that once the facility is up and running it will be able to train 800 to 1,000 workers in a year.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research says that the Center for Manufacturing and Advacement will benefit both manufacturers in the region as well as other manufacturers looking to expand to Southern Virginia.

Additionally there was a ceremonial ribbon cutting that was held on Wednesday afternoon during the second annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Summit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.