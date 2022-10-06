Read full article on original website
Burning Starr’s Jack Starr On The New Album “Souls Of The Innocent,” Virgin Steele, Long Island’s Music Scene & More
The namesake of Jack Starr’s Burning Starr, Jack Starr first made international waves on the music scene as a co-founder of the hard rock band Virgin Steele. Starr parted ways with Virgin Steele in the early 1980s, kicking off a solo career with 1984’s Out Of The Darkness album alongside members of The Rods and Riot. Burning Starr officially launched with 1985’s full-length album Rock The American Way.
Chris Jericho On The New Film “Terrifier 2,” Future Plans For Fozzy, His Next Book & More
Few professional wrestlers — if any — have been innovative to the extent of All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural World Champion (and current Ring Of Honor World Champion) Chris Jericho. Jericho made his in-ring debut over 30 years ago in 1990, ultimately capturing major titles in multiple promotions around the world. But that is far from all Jericho has accomplished on a mainstream leve, as he has also found success as an actor, best-selling author, world-touring musician, prolific podcaster and a television host. Combining all of those passions and job titles, Jericho is also the namesake of the Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, which sails again for a fourth edition in February 2023.
Big Sean is Part of the GMC Hummer EV Rollout: The Malibu Series
The worlds of Music, Sports, Design, and Culture collide this October. Multi-platinum and grammy nominated artist Big Sean, King of Speed Ryan King Garcia, AKA King Ryan, the lightweight boxer who has fought his way to 23 undefeated wins and over 14 national titles, Angus Cloud, who, through his role as Fezco, is one of the biggest breakout stars in HBO’s Euphoria, a globally renowned American designer, business leader, and best-selling author Kelly Wearstler, and Cultural innovator and influential streetwear designer Don C, who has become a ubiquitous name within the worlds of music and professional basketball and has collaborated to produce some of the most coveted releases with brands such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi’s, Mitchell & Ness, and in 2022, joined the Chicago Bulls organization as a Creative Strategy and Design Advisor, have come together for GMC’s Hummer EV “The Malibu Series.”
