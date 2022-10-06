The worlds of Music, Sports, Design, and Culture collide this October. Multi-platinum and grammy nominated artist Big Sean, King of Speed Ryan King Garcia, AKA King Ryan, the lightweight boxer who has fought his way to 23 undefeated wins and over 14 national titles, Angus Cloud, who, through his role as Fezco, is one of the biggest breakout stars in HBO’s Euphoria, a globally renowned American designer, business leader, and best-selling author Kelly Wearstler, and Cultural innovator and influential streetwear designer Don C, who has become a ubiquitous name within the worlds of music and professional basketball and has collaborated to produce some of the most coveted releases with brands such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi’s, Mitchell & Ness, and in 2022, joined the Chicago Bulls organization as a Creative Strategy and Design Advisor, have come together for GMC’s Hummer EV “The Malibu Series.”

