Two arrested after Sioux County police chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
City Council signs off on developer agreement for old Sioux City Hotel downtown
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is signing off on an agreement that'll allow a developer to move ahead with turning a downtown hotel into a senior and assisted living facility. While an Atlanta-based company spent more than $5 million last fall to buy the old Sioux...
TOTT - Album release party for SoulWard Development
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Glenn Moore, AKA C.F.L., will be hosting an album release party at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 14th at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St. Proceeds from sales of this gospel-hip-hop album will go toward SoulWard Development, a sober living recovery home. Glenn...
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
Woodbury Co. Auditor ready for midterm elections, voter and ballot security
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Auditor's Office is gearing up for the November midterm elections. County Auditor Pat Gill is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting which starts next Wednesday, October 19th. It's the first election in districts re-drawn after the 2020 census. Gill says voters should receive a notice in the mail next week with their updated polling location.
SafePlace using funds from Siouxland Sleepout as flexible funding for homeless
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Every year people gather for the Annual Siouxland Sleepout, for 18 years donations have been made to several non-profits who help our homeless population. SafePlace is one of the six benefiting organizations in this edition of Impact Beyond the Sleepout which is taking place Friday, November 4th at Cone Park.
