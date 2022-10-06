SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Auditor's Office is gearing up for the November midterm elections. County Auditor Pat Gill is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting which starts next Wednesday, October 19th. It's the first election in districts re-drawn after the 2020 census. Gill says voters should receive a notice in the mail next week with their updated polling location.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO