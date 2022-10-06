ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after Sioux County police chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Album release party for SoulWard Development

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Glenn Moore, AKA C.F.L., will be hosting an album release party at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 14th at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St. Proceeds from sales of this gospel-hip-hop album will go toward SoulWard Development, a sober living recovery home. Glenn...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Yankton, SD
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
Yankton, SD
Accidents
siouxlandnews.com

Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury Co. Auditor ready for midterm elections, voter and ballot security

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Auditor's Office is gearing up for the November midterm elections. County Auditor Pat Gill is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting which starts next Wednesday, October 19th. It's the first election in districts re-drawn after the 2020 census. Gill says voters should receive a notice in the mail next week with their updated polling location.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SafePlace using funds from Siouxland Sleepout as flexible funding for homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Every year people gather for the Annual Siouxland Sleepout, for 18 years donations have been made to several non-profits who help our homeless population. SafePlace is one of the six benefiting organizations in this edition of Impact Beyond the Sleepout which is taking place Friday, November 4th at Cone Park.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy