Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a new name and even new features to help make, The Landings at 237, formerly known as Fox Trace/Den, safer. We spoke with the Augusta Commissioners working with the owner of these apartments as well as people who live there to find out if it’s working. “I was at home. […]
WRDW-TV
Some Aiken students are M’Aiken Magic with robots
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The M’Aiken Magic robotics team is coming up on its 20th year of competing in worldwide competitions. We stopped by the team’s workshop to see what they’re working on and how it prepares them for the future. These robots are all made by...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County school board candidates attend forum ahead of election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candidates for the Richmond County School Board and tax commissioner got to express their goals and plans if they’re elected for another term in Augusta. A Partnership for the People, who organized the event, wanted to give the community a look at these candidates ahead...
Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal shelter to reopen despite investigation
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County hasn’t had an animal shelter since it was shut down in late July. The Department of Agriculture and now the GBI are looking into allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Despite that, the county tells us they hope to have the...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County School District salutes teacher of year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District held its teacher of the year banquet to announce the winner on Wednesday night. Ameesha Butler, a teacher from Westmont Elementary, was announced as the winner. Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt said this event is an example of what makes the Columbia...
WRDW-TV
Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend. The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets. Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies searching for burglary suspect along Milledgeville Road
Investigators are advising residents in the area of Milledgeville Road and Gordon Highway to be on the alert for a burglary suspect they are searching for.
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro Police Department searches for missing woman
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Xiomara Montes, 48, was last seen on the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Oct. 3 around 7 a.m. According to officials, Montes is hearing impaired and has a tattoo on...
wfxg.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Gordon Highway in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta and killed Monday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. All eastbound traffic on Gordon Highway is being...
WRDW-TV
Stay Social staff rallies together in hopes of saving business
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staff at a popular spot in Evans rallied together in hopes of saving the business after county leaders stripped away its liquor license. Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50 percent of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water. After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up. The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Project to bring sewer lines to Thomson families dealing with sewage issues
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project is within grasp to bring sewer lines to dozens of families in Thomson, dealing with raw sewage backups in their homes and yards for decades. McDuffie County applied for grants and secured a good chunk of the funding for the $1.6 million project. The...
wfxg.com
Deputies arrest man following two-county car chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - 36-year-old Christopher Meyer is behind bars following a pursuit with deputies that spanned two counties early Saturday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Deputies tried to pull Meyer over at South Belair Road near Oakley Pirkle Road around 1 a.m. Saturday after he was seen speeding.
wfxg.com
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
Comments / 0