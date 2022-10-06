ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County official arrested over family altercation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a new name and even new features to help make, The Landings at 237, formerly known as Fox Trace/Den, safer. We spoke with the Augusta Commissioners working with the owner of these apartments as well as people who live there to find out if it’s working. “I was at home. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Some Aiken students are M’Aiken Magic with robots

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The M’Aiken Magic robotics team is coming up on its 20th year of competing in worldwide competitions. We stopped by the team’s workshop to see what they’re working on and how it prepares them for the future. These robots are all made by...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County animal shelter to reopen despite investigation

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County hasn’t had an animal shelter since it was shut down in late July. The Department of Agriculture and now the GBI are looking into allegations of extreme animal cruelty and paperwork issues. Despite that, the county tells us they hope to have the...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County School District salutes teacher of year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District held its teacher of the year banquet to announce the winner on Wednesday night. Ameesha Butler, a teacher from Westmont Elementary, was announced as the winner. Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt said this event is an example of what makes the Columbia...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend. The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets. Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro Police Department searches for missing woman

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Xiomara Montes, 48, was last seen on the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Oct. 3 around 7 a.m. According to officials, Montes is hearing impaired and has a tattoo on...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Gordon Highway in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta and killed Monday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. All eastbound traffic on Gordon Highway is being...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stay Social staff rallies together in hopes of saving business

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staff at a popular spot in Evans rallied together in hopes of saving the business after county leaders stripped away its liquor license. Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50 percent of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water. After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up. The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Deputies arrest man following two-county car chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - 36-year-old Christopher Meyer is behind bars following a pursuit with deputies that spanned two counties early Saturday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Deputies tried to pull Meyer over at South Belair Road near Oakley Pirkle Road around 1 a.m. Saturday after he was seen speeding.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

