Bethesda, MD

DMV gas prices rise, costs differ between pumps

By Ben Dennis
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1dPt_0iP9rrFG00

WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Concerns about higher gas prices continue as oil-producing countries in OPEC are slashing the number of barrels they produce.

While opinions from economists differ how hard the American consumer could be hit by the move, there are several ways to cut costs at the pump–and as DC News Now documented, prices at pumps can be significantly less than in the district.

In Northwest DC, several gas stations listed regular gas at $3.99 a gallon Thursday. Meanwhile prices a few miles north in Bethesda, Maryland hovered around $3.65 a gallon.

In Falls Church, Virginia, roughly a 20 minute drive without traffic from Bethesda, one Sunoco station priced a regular gallon of gas at $3.39–60 cents less than what was found in DC.

Gas prices hit new record high

How to save in a pinch? Apps like GasBuddy, Upside and Waze show maps of the most affordable options near consumers.

Certain credit cards, and subscription services with gas stations also offer points toward future fuel purchases.

“By the end of the year, I think gasoline prices could go up, maybe, 20 cents more, said Hossein Askari, professor emeritus for international affairs at George Washington University.

While he anticipates prices to rise, Askari believes consumer should not be alarmed by OPEC’s decision to cut back production.

“I don’t think it’s going to go up that much as people think. I think there’s a lot of hype here…” “…with all of this fear of recession, that’s going to dampen demand,” he said.

President Biden labeled OPEC’s move a, “disappointment,” adding “there’s a lot of alternatives [to seek fuel supply], we haven’t made up our mind yet.”

Askari pointed to Iran and Venezuela for potential sources for oil imports—a move that would required eased sanctions on the countries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC
Thousands of DC students not caught up on back-to-school vaccinations

Thousands of D.C. students aren’t caught up on routine back-to-school vaccinations, according to city data provided to the D.C. Council. As of late last month, 23,506 students across the city’s eight wards aren’t in compliance with routine pediatric shots. That’s 26% of public school students in the District. All students are required to be up-to-date on vaccines for diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, among others.
WASHINGTON, DC
