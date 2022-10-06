Roy Moore Arrested Thursday Morning On Two Counts Of Contributing To Delinquency Of A Minor(s)

Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Corrales PD, Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for burglary, resisting arrest
At about 4:30 p.m. on Fri. 10/22, officers checking on a report of a suspicious subject in the area of Ashley Lane observed — through a window — an individual matching the description inside of a home. Officers contacted the resident, who was not aware that the suspect...
FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
Man charged following Albuquerque bank break-ins
A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.
KRQE News 13
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men expected to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of the man charged with shooting and killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, is expected to be released from federal custody. In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Shaheen Syed with lying on the ATF form used to purchase two firearms in June of 2021.
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
krwg.org
3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 52-year-old Taos woman
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. New Mexico state police say all three teens arrested in Wednesday's death of Shirley Reyes are from the Taos area. Two are 14 and one is 16 years old. They've been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said in a statement Friday they also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Reyes' 19-year-old son also was shot in what court records indicate may have been a plan to burglarize the home.
Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
New Mexico State Police: 3 teens arrested for murder
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP: Three Teens Arrested For Oct. 5 Murder In Taos
On Wednesday, October 5, at the request of the Taos Police Department, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an apparent homicide at 307 La Luz Drive in Taos. State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that on October 5, at around 5:00 a.m., a nineteen-year-old male...
Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
clayconews.com
Suicide by Cop? Fatal Officer Involved Shooting Being Investigated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico
Bernalillo, NM – On October 3, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS), involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Bernalillo Police Department (BPD). State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that at around 3:30 p.m., SCSO, and...
APD investigating fatal crash near CNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr SE on Monday evening. Officials say a vehicle hit a parked disabled vehicle. One person died from his injuries. There is no other information available at this time.
Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
3 teens facing murder charges in Taos
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens are behind bars for the murder of a Taos woman. Police were called to the home on La Luz Drive. State police say on Wednesday at around 5:00 a.m. A 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds knocked on their neighbor’s door. The teen said he and his mother had been shot. […]
2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
KRQE News 13
NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
