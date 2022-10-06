Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Meet the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Google tricks, better cameras, and fresher design
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Google just announced its lucky Pixel 7 series during a hybrid digital/live event that left no stone unturned when it comes to the latest and greatest in mobile photography and cool Android phone design it can offer.
notebookcheck.net
Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 launches with dual-camera for improved accuracy
Govee has launched the new Envisual TV Backlight T2 with a dual camera. Envisual Technology delivers real-time colors to match those in each area on the TV screen. The company suggests that using two cameras improves the color-matching accuracy by 40%, capturing 690,000 pixel dots per second. The device has...
yankodesign.com
These Nothing Wireless Headphones are the perfect open-ecosystem alternative to the Apple AirPods Max
If Carl Pei had to aim his guns at his next target, a pair of over-ear smart wireless headphones would probably be the best way to go. What better product for Nothing to reinvent next? The smart wireless headphone space has absolutely been lacking. Sony seems to be the only worthwhile competitor to Apple’s AirPods Max and its relatively lackluster Beats sub-brand. What better time for Nothing to enter and disrupt a market that needs a new iconic product? Heck, with its partnership with Teenage Engineering, the Nothing Head (1) could easily be a runaway success!
knowtechie.com
The CR-Falcon is a 10W laser engraver that modifies various materials
Laser engravers come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, finding the perfect fit for your specific needs can be a hassle since there are so many different options to choose from. If you’re looking for a dependable, affordable, and sturdy laser engraver, then the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver is your...
yankodesign.com
Light is a minimalist watch concept that has a bit of 80s TRON charm
Watches were originally invented to be able to tell the time whenever and wherever we are, but they have evolved to become fashion pieces and lifestyle choices over the decades. Even without considering smartwatches that can have a multitude of different faces, watches now come in a variety of designs that do more than just tell the time. In fact, there are some designs that make it harder to tell the time at a glance but are so eye-catching, attractive, or intriguing that it’s difficult to give them a pass. This minimalist watch concept design does make it a chore to guess even the hour beyond 3, 6, 9, and 12, but its play on the contrast between dark and light gives it a particular visual character that some sci-fi and pop culture fans might associate with TRON’s iconic design.
Reviewed: The New Yale Assure Lock 2 Is a Smart Lock Prepared For The Future
Shortly after our deep dive review on the best smart locks, we received the Yale Assure Lock 2 for review. Featured in our smart locks review is its predecessor, the Yale Assure SL, as our mid-range pick for its solid build, geofencing and auto-locking capabilities at an affordable price point. We wrote about the launch of the new Yale Assure Lock 2 recently, but how does it compare to its predecessor, and is it worth upgrading to the newest model? Also, what’s the importance of Yale’s compatibility with Google’s upcoming Matter? We’re here to answer all those questions and more...
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
yankodesign.com
This floating cabin in British Columbia almost disappears into its hilly landscape
Ethereally floating above a lake in British Columbia, the Boundary Point Cabin was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson as a vacation home for an extended family to gather and spend the summer every year. Perched on the hillside, over a rocky outcropping, the cabin features an intriguing wedge-like form, that allows it to harmoniously integrate with its landscape.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 stationery designs that your office desk totally needs
What really makes a desk stand out to me is the collection of stationery items placed on top of it (and also the manner in which they are placed). The true value and efficiency of your desk lie in the smart assortment of designs you adorn it with – these are after all the objects that are gonna help you get through your workday, and directly or indirectly affect your productivity. It’s imperative to have a collection that really lets you work easily, efficiently, and effectively. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty stationery designs that you must own! From a wobbly penholder to an analog writing tool and organizer – these are the modern stationery designs you need to meet your modern stationery needs.
yankodesign.com
Ignite Desk separates work and personal life in a simple yet effective way
It’s probably arguable that many of us spend the majority of our waking moments in front of desks and tables, whether it’s for work, play, or anything in between. The desk, in particular, has long been associated with working, studying, or other kinds of activities that require a flat surface, and the desk’s core design hasn’t changed much until recently. Limited room space has given birth to modular desk designs, while work-from-home arrangements caused multi-purpose desks to flourish. Even as the world settles down into the cadence of a “new normal,” the need to separate work from other activities at home hasn’t gone away. This customizable desk has a design that respects that separation of concerns, and it implements this in a beautifully minimalist manner.
yankodesign.com
This superyacht doubles as a submarine capable of staying underwater for four days straight
Dutch yacht builder U-Boat Worx has been surprising us repeatedly with their submersibles – this time it’s no different. The Breda-based company currently offers more than 20 submersibles including ones for personal use, and has many concepts in their kitty for a cyberpunk future. Their latest concept ideation...
yankodesign.com
This gel-filled vest can instantly heat you up on command, helping you deal with cold temperatures
The Entropy Vest comes from the creators behind the award-winning Petit Pli, a children’s garment that was designed to grow with its little wearer. The vest, however, tackles a rather different problem. Designed for adults, the Entropy Vest is meant to be worn under clothing and comes with a special heat-storing chemical gel that can release heat on command, helping insulate its wearer from extreme cold.
dronedj.com
DJI Digital FPV System adds support for RunCam Wasp cameras
The DJI Digital FPV System for drones is now compatible with RunCam’s new 120fps Wasp camera series. DJI has released firmware updates for its Digital FPV Air Unit (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V1 (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V2 (v01.00.06.06), and Remote Controller (v01.00.06.08) to add support for Runcam’s new Wasp 4:3 camera models.
prestigeonline.com
Rolex Updates Two Aviation Watches: GMT-Master II and Air-King
Rolex Updates Two Aviation Watches: GMT-Master II and Air-King. Made for airborne adventures, the GMT-Master II and Air King novelties from Rolex are just the companions you’ll need now that travel is on the horizon again. Rolex is no stranger to pilot’s watches – the brand has long enjoyed...
The 5 Best Home Security Systems of 2022
Our top choice is the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, which is reliable, Alexa-compatible, and easy to install and use.
yankodesign.com
Playlist-focused speaker brings vintage radio aesthetics to your interior
There was a time when making playlists for different people and for myself was one of my favorite things to do. It expressed thoughts and feelings that I sometimes cannot express through words or gestures. But when Spotify and other similar music streaming services came along, I became lazy and depended on their algorithm to bring me random playlists. It can be a mixed bag sometimes although there may be times that my musical taste has evolved into what Spotify tells me I should be listening to.
The best camera for kids in 2022: cameras for children of all ages
The best camera for kids should be simple, fun, affordable, useful and even educational!
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
notebookcheck.net
Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone is touted to bring pro-grade voice recording to the home-based audio creator
Sony Electronics claims to have packed some of its most benchmark voice-recording tech and design into the new C-80 condenser microphone. The new audio accessory has a uni-directional field of pick-up rather than one of a cardioid or bi-directional nature; however, this might make it ideal for pursuits such as home or home-studio voice recording, podcasting or vlogging.
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD
New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
