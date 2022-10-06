Read full article on original website
Chiefs Speak Out on Roughing the Passer Call vs. Raiders
Chris Jones and Andy Reid chimed in on a controversial penalty from Monday night's win.
How Much Did TMZ Pay for the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video?
Not long after TMZ Sports published the video of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green clocking teammate Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, speculation on how much the outlet paid for the footage began. Anonymous Twitter account @incarceratedbob wrote “rumors are TMZ paid … $120,000.”. Over the course of...
Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn’t good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position. But almost immediately the call went to a video review, and it clearly showed Adams bobbled the ball as he stepped on the white chalk. The ball went back to the Las Vegas side of the field, and an ensuing fourth-and-1 throw was incomplete.
Goodell Floats Permanent NFL Teams in London, European Division
The NFL’s visits to London have gone well enough for the league to toy with the idea of adding a permanent team — or two — there. Prior to the New York Giants’ 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that London could support full-time teams.
Why MLS, NBA, and NHL Clubs Are Investing In Brain Training
When Atlanta United FC players leave the field on practice days, they aren’t necessarily done training. Sometimes they head into an office, put on a skull cap, and play a sort of training-focused video game — using only their brains. The skull cap and associated software, provided by...
Amazon Is Proving It’s A Contender To Land NBA Rights
Amazon is off to a strong start with the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” Given its early success, the e-commerce giant is making the case that it can take on the next mega sports rights package: the NBA. The NBA’s current U.S. media deals with Disney’s ESPN/ABC and...
