NFL

The Associated Press

Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were oh-so-close to finally getting the best of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Then the replay showed close wasn’t good enough. Frantically trying to rally his team in the final minute, Derek Carr threw a pretty pass down the sideline to Davante Adams, who already had hauled in touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards. The standout wide receiver made the grab with less than a minute to go, not only giving the Raiders a first down but putting them in field-goal range position. But almost immediately the call went to a video review, and it clearly showed Adams bobbled the ball as he stepped on the white chalk. The ball went back to the Las Vegas side of the field, and an ensuing fourth-and-1 throw was incomplete.
Front Office Sports

Goodell Floats Permanent NFL Teams in London, European Division

The NFL’s visits to London have gone well enough for the league to toy with the idea of adding a permanent team — or two — there. Prior to the New York Giants’ 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that London could support full-time teams.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Amazon Is Proving It’s A Contender To Land NBA Rights

Amazon is off to a strong start with the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.” Given its early success, the e-commerce giant is making the case that it can take on the next mega sports rights package: the NBA. The NBA’s current U.S. media deals with Disney’s ESPN/ABC and...
NFL
