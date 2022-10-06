ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess Originals Gets Animated With New Betty Boop Capsule Collection

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUgTm_0iP9rSND00

Guess Originals has launched a collaboration with a cultural icon, Betty Boop.

The collection took inspiration from Betty Boop’s flapper look and the brand’s casual-wear aesthetic. The capsule features the animated character — who is best known for her sleeveless tank midi dress and garters — emblazoned on intarsia sweaters, cropped baby Ts, velour pants, faux leather jackets, polo dresses, trucker hats, long-sleeved tops, bootcut jeans, logo socks, denim jackets, a ‘50s-inspired bowling bag and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI4N4_0iP9rSND00
Guess Originals x Betty Boop

To create the capsule, Guess Originals worked with Fleischer Studios, Inc., the American animation studio that created Betty Boop , now owned by Paramount Pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsjPX_0iP9rSND00
Guess Originals x Betty Boop

Betty Boop was originally created in 1930 by Max Fleischer, one of the cofounders of Fleischer Studios.

The collection launched on Thursday online and in select stores with price points that range from $14 for accessories to $198 for the unisex bomber jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N05xa_0iP9rSND00
Guess Originals x Betty Boop

Earlier this year the Guess brand collaborated with J Balvin for the second iteration of the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor collection, which saw the label’s heritage denim updated with graphics and prints inspired by the musician’s style.

At the end of summer, Guess Originals also collaborated with Madhappy, a brand that supports mental health awareness, for a denim drop. The collection comprised two sets of denim jackets and pants.

