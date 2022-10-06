Playing to win (and serve): Tri-B wins EC's first Biz Olympics

Tri-B Construction was named champion of the first-ever Business Olympics in Elizabeth City on Thursday — a sports competition that raised about $7,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.

The Business Olympics kicked off at 8 a.m. at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center with eight area businesses fielding seven total teams who competed in three different sports: par 3 golf, pickleball and cornhole.

In addition to Tri-B Construction, the other participating businesses included Lazy Weekends Landscaping, Hall & Nixon Real Estate, H2OBX Waterpark, Sonic Drive-In, Whichard & Woolard Wealth Management Group, Southern Bank and the Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland law firm. The latter two businesses partnered to form one team.

In accepting the championship trophy, Tri-B owner Gilbert Baccus credited the other seven employees on his company’s team for winning the inaugural Business Olympics.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Boys & Girls Clubs director, presented Tri-B its trophy during a reception at the clubs’ new facility, which is located adjacent to the recreation center. Since Mitchell and other club officials want the Business Olympics to become an annual event, Tri-B will pass the trophy to next year’s winner, she said.

Mitchell estimated the games raised about $7,000 that the nonprofit will use to support its operations. A large percentage of that money was raised by the teams paying a $650 fee to participate. The remaining sum came from additional sponsors making direct contributions, Mitchell said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide area school children safe and fun after-school activities, such as sports, video games, arts and crafts, field trips and more. In the summer, when children are out of school, the Boys & Girls Clubs offer an eight-week camp.

“We are serving over 125 kids every day,” Mitchell said.

Many of those children ride a school bus to the club’s Elizabeth City and Edenton units after school.

“We are serving so many kids that the buses are full,” Mitchell said. “I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs has another funds campaign called the “100 Club.” For a donation of $100 a month for 12 months, or $1,200 total, a donor can sponsor a child in the program for one year, she said.

“We really rely heavily on the support we get from the community,” Mitchell said.