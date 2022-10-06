ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing to win (and serve): Tri-B wins EC's first Biz Olympics

By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
Tri-B Construction was named champion of the first-ever Business Olympics in Elizabeth City on Thursday — a sports competition that raised about $7,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.

The Business Olympics kicked off at 8 a.m. at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center with eight area businesses fielding seven total teams who competed in three different sports: par 3 golf, pickleball and cornhole.

In addition to Tri-B Construction, the other participating businesses included Lazy Weekends Landscaping, Hall & Nixon Real Estate, H2OBX Waterpark, Sonic Drive-In, Whichard & Woolard Wealth Management Group, Southern Bank and the Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland law firm. The latter two businesses partnered to form one team.

In accepting the championship trophy, Tri-B owner Gilbert Baccus credited the other seven employees on his company’s team for winning the inaugural Business Olympics.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Boys & Girls Clubs director, presented Tri-B its trophy during a reception at the clubs’ new facility, which is located adjacent to the recreation center. Since Mitchell and other club officials want the Business Olympics to become an annual event, Tri-B will pass the trophy to next year’s winner, she said.

Mitchell estimated the games raised about $7,000 that the nonprofit will use to support its operations. A large percentage of that money was raised by the teams paying a $650 fee to participate. The remaining sum came from additional sponsors making direct contributions, Mitchell said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide area school children safe and fun after-school activities, such as sports, video games, arts and crafts, field trips and more. In the summer, when children are out of school, the Boys & Girls Clubs offer an eight-week camp.

“We are serving over 125 kids every day,” Mitchell said.

Many of those children ride a school bus to the club’s Elizabeth City and Edenton units after school.

“We are serving so many kids that the buses are full,” Mitchell said. “I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs has another funds campaign called the “100 Club.” For a donation of $100 a month for 12 months, or $1,200 total, a donor can sponsor a child in the program for one year, she said.

“We really rely heavily on the support we get from the community,” Mitchell said.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

