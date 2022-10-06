(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO