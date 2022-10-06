Read full article on original website
Wendell Duane Mains, 86, Wichita
Memorials:American Legion Building in Villisca, Iowa. Notes:Luncheon following graveside service at the Methodist Church in Villisca, Iowa.
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Omaha's Klein lands Summit League award
(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Theo Klein was picked as the Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week on Monday. Klein posted a five-point performance in a win over Southern Indiana, scoring twice and adding an assist in the win. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
KMAland Golf (10/10): East Atchison, Maryville advance to state
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Maryville advanced to state while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood had individual girls compete at state on Monday in KMAland girls golf. GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 (at Lawson) East Atchison shot a 367 and won the district championship, advancing to the Class 1...
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Meet the Candidates: Henry Martin
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
Shen schools seek athletic program revamp
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say they want positive and urgent change in the district’s athletic programs. “Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” is the title of a major initiative announced at the Shenandoah School Board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen announced preliminary plans for rejuvenating the district’s activities. Christensen says the title is a starting point for future presentations still in the development phase.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Axne, Nunn sound off on turbines, pipelines
(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants. Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
Creighton's Sis picked as Big East Offensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton sophomore Norah Sis has been picked as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Sis averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, 1.75 digs, 0.25 aces and hit .275 efficiency to lead the Bluejays to a pair of road wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
Johnson-Brock routs Sacred Heart, prepares for matchup with Diller-Odell
(Johnson, Neb.) -- Johnson-Brock (6-1) is back in the win column as it prepares for the regular season finale with Diller-Odell (2-5) Friday. The Eagles took down Sacred Heart (4-3) 44-22 last week. “We played a really solid first half against a really good football team,” Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch...
UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
