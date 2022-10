San Diego County Imperial Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SDCIVHCC) President Ricardo Villa has a history of making quick changes to organizations he has worked for. As a general manager in the hotel industry, he was known as “the fix-it guy” assigned to underperforming assets and could quickly figure out what’s wrong with a hotel, reduce redundancy and make the business efficient.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO