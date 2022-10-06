Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified

UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick.

The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a person who was at a bus stop died after being hit by a motorcycle Thursday.

The Frederick Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place.

Investigators said two people were at the bus stop when a motorcyclist tried to pass a vehicle as well as a truck. The driver of the truck was in the process of parallel parking on Hillcrest Drive.

Police said the motorcycle hit the truck. The motorcyclist lost control of the bike which went up over a curb and hit the two people at the bus stop. One of the people died there. Medics took the other person, as well as the motorcyclist, to a trauma center for treatment.

