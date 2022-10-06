ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick.

The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a person who was at a bus stop died after being hit by a motorcycle Thursday.

The Frederick Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place.

Investigators said two people were at the bus stop when a motorcyclist tried to pass a vehicle as well as a truck. The driver of the truck was in the process of parallel parking on Hillcrest Drive.

Police said the motorcycle hit the truck. The motorcyclist lost control of the bike which went up over a curb and hit the two people at the bus stop. One of the people died there. Medics took the other person, as well as the motorcyclist, to a trauma center for treatment.

White Tiger
4d ago

Frederick needs to add another signal on Hillcrest Drive before Seneca Drive. This is the second time since last year that a pedestrian was struck and killed. It's a dangerous road, because 2 lanes turn into 1 lane at the top of the road, and most people aren't aware of that fact. There are no speed cameras, and rarely are police present. I'm so sorry for the victims and their families, and pray that they will heal.

Ck
3d ago

Gotta update the roads in Fred…Frederick is growing fast so sad all the guy had to do was wait for the truck to park Sorry for the victims families RIP to the victim.

