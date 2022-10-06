ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KMBC.com

Sunny and warm to start off your week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny & Warm, 81°۰ S 10-20 mph. Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy 70’s. Tuesday: IMPACT DAY: Few showers /storms early Tuesday morning mainly east of I-35. Tuesday afternoon, sunny & warm 80. Very windy: S 20 g35 mph. Wednesday: IMPACT DAY: Early...
KMBC.com

A chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night with lows in the low 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning for areas southeast of the KC metro (mainly southern Missouri). Conditions are partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80. KC will have a higher chance for showers...
KVOE

Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall

Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree

A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
KMBC.com

A sunny and cool weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is an impact day in the morning with the first frost of the year hitting the Kansas City area. Things are cool and dry with high in the low and mid 60s throughout the day. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid...
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
