fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KMBC.com
Sunny and warm to start off your week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny & Warm, 81°۰ S 10-20 mph. Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy 70’s. Tuesday: IMPACT DAY: Few showers /storms early Tuesday morning mainly east of I-35. Tuesday afternoon, sunny & warm 80. Very windy: S 20 g35 mph. Wednesday: IMPACT DAY: Early...
KMBC.com
A chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night with lows in the low 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning for areas southeast of the KC metro (mainly southern Missouri). Conditions are partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80. KC will have a higher chance for showers...
KVOE
Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall
Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO LIMIT HIGHWAY 23 TO ONE-LANE SOUTH OF SPIRIT GATE AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is scheduled to limit Highway 23 to one-lane south of the Spirit Gate at Whiteman Air Force Base after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11. According to communications from Whiteman Air Force Base, MoDot will be taking pavement samples and flaggers will be directing traffic....
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of October 10, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead Kansas City. Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
KMBC.com
A sunny and cool weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is an impact day in the morning with the first frost of the year hitting the Kansas City area. Things are cool and dry with high in the low and mid 60s throughout the day. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid...
5 displaced, 4 units affected in KCMO apartment fire Saturday
Five people were displaced in a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.
Construction worker struck in Cass County, killed in hit-and-run
A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.
republic-online.com
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Missouri man injured after SUV strikes deer, tree and overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Honda 2004 CRV driven by Jesus G. Beltran, 50, Lathrop, was westbound on MO 116 two miles west of Lathrop. The SUV struck a deer. The vehicle...
Kansas City, Missouri, construction worker dies in hit-and-run crash on I-49
A Kansas City, Missouri, construction worker died in an overnight hit-and-run crash on northbound Interstate 49 in Peculiar, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
