wcbu.org
Cure Violence CEO explains the prevention program that could come to Peoria
Cure Violence Global is assessing the readiness of Peoria for its violence prevention program. The four-step assessment process is expected to take about two weeks. Dr. Fredrick Echols, the program’s CEO, says the purpose of the assessment is to make sure Peoria is a good fit. “We really wanted...
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses spike in violence, Peoria police shooting, cannabis dispensary regulation
Peoria has recorded 20 homicides so far in 2022, four fewer than this time last year. But six of this year's homicides occurred in the last two months, including three over a nine-day span in late September. In their latest monthly conversation, WCBU reporter Joe Deacon talks with Mayor Rita...
Central Illinois Proud
Faith & Blue brings communities and law enforcement together
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Faith & Blue is being held across the nation this weekend. The event aims to unify law enforcement with their local communities. Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington hosted Normal, Illinois State University and the Bloomington Police Departments. People were able to play basketball and corn hole with the police. Kids were able to explore and take pictures with squad cars.
Central Illinois Proud
Help PPD locate suspect in Sunday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous. According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
25newsnow.com
Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Central Illinois Proud
Run The Bluff 5k race raises money for the East Bluff community
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The first ever “Run the Bluff” 5k race was held Saturday morning. The event focused on spreading positivity and highlighting some of the community’s areas like the Heartland Health Clinic and the Glenn Oaks School. Kari Jones helped organize the event, and...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
wcbu.org
'We all lost:' daughter remembers Samuel Vincent Richmond as outgoing, caring
Samuel “Vincent” Richmond was shot and killed by four Peoria Police Department officers around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria has said Richmond was armed and placed officers in a life-threatening situation. Richmond's daughter, Eterica Bradley, the next...
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
25newsnow.com
Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
