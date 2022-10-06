ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past

Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Faith & Blue brings communities and law enforcement together

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Faith & Blue is being held across the nation this weekend. The event aims to unify law enforcement with their local communities. Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington hosted Normal, Illinois State University and the Bloomington Police Departments. People were able to play basketball and corn hole with the police. Kids were able to explore and take pictures with squad cars.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
State
Kansas State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Help PPD locate suspect in Sunday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous. According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
PEORIA, IL
#Police
1470 WMBD

PPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend near Sheridan and Corrington in Peoria. Officers say they got the call just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. A bicycle was found nearby. According to a PPD news release, life...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Run The Bluff 5k race raises money for the East Bluff community

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The first ever “Run the Bluff” 5k race was held Saturday morning. The event focused on spreading positivity and highlighting some of the community’s areas like the Heartland Health Clinic and the Glenn Oaks School. Kari Jones helped organize the event, and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen injured in Monday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule

PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
MAQUON, IL

