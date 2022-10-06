ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whee.net

Fire destroys house in Fieldale

A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.
FIELDALE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in NW Roanoke Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Grayson Ave NW for reports of a person who had been shot.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation. Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives. Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Displacement#Insurance#Fire Department
WDBJ7.com

Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wfirnews.com

Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash

Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy