whee.net
Fire destroys house in Fieldale
A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in NW Roanoke Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Grayson Ave NW for reports of a person who had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation. Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives. Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three...
WDBJ7.com
Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
wfirnews.com
Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash
Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
WDBJ7.com
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
WBTM
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of domestic violence awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WSLS
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
