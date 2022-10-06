Wilkes U. grad Nick Fea trying out with WBS Penguins

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a successful four-year run with the Wilkes University men’s ice hockey team, Nick Fea is staying in town, at least for now. Fea is an invitee to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins preseason camp, and skated in the team’s first preseason game on Wednesday against Hershey. We caught up with Fea following the game to get his thoughts as he embarks on his professional career.

