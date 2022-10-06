ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes U. grad Nick Fea trying out with WBS Penguins

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoC23_0iP9qRNr00

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a successful four-year run with the Wilkes University men’s ice hockey team, Nick Fea is staying in town, at least for now. Fea is an invitee to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins preseason camp, and skated in the team’s first preseason game on Wednesday against Hershey. We caught up with Fea following the game to get his thoughts as he embarks on his professional career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Hundreds come out for the 25th Annual Steamtown Marathon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WOYU) — In Lackawanna County, hundreds of people turned out for the 25 Annual Steamtown Marathon in the Electric City. An exciting day as the event had taken some time off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the money raised benefits the Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton. “We actually grew up putting […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Gearing up for the Steamtown Marathon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway for the 25th running of the Steamtown Marathon Sunday in Scranton. Getting ready for the big race, that’s what more than a thousand runners from 35 states and five countries did Saturday at the Steamtown Marathon Expo at Scranton High School. “I was training for it last […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Scranton, PA
Sports
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
WBRE

Arrest warrant issued in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry. Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022. According to police, Berry, whose last […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police chase ends with heroin, cocaine seized

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop turned police chase found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. According to the Ashley Police Department, on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. officers saw a Nissan pickup truck pass by, whose license plate number was registered to a Toyota. Officers said […]
ASHLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Wbs#Wilkes U#Wbs Penguins#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
WBRE

Explosion in Schuylkill County injuring two under investigation

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County that injured two people Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. on the property of Stavola Summit Materials about two miles from the Joliett Fire […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Family owned farm to present tree to White House

AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas may be two months away, but White House officials visited a local tree farm to choose the nation’s next Christmas tree. Evergreen Acres Tree Farm is no stranger to the Christmas tree industry, opening for business in 1953. Soon after, owner Paul Shealer and his family began entering their […]
AGRICULTURE
WBRE

Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide. Here is a preview of correspondent Josh Mankiewicz’s report: It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart […]
NEVADA STATE
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy