▶️ BAER team now evaluating Cedar Creek Fire to find new, immediate threats

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.

