ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ

Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Russians starting to see Putin misjudged invasion, says UK spy chief

Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine in his speech today.The director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice” in his address at the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture.“They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation,” the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.His speech will come a day after a widespread bombing campaign carried out...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Community Policy