ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 8

john doe
3d ago

the reason why you haven't heard the capital police make a statement as to what happened is because they don't these people to riot. they will have to present it i. a way that doesn't offend anyone. there is no doubt in my mind that the suspect was in the wrong. sure the relatives will make it out like he qas the best person in the world, but we all know that he wasnt.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Capitol Police#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events

JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy