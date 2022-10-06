ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

‘Justice for Tracy’ supporters rally at courthouse

By Lisa Vidaurri Bowling, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago

A small crowd gathered in front of the Monroe County Courthouse at 3 p.m. Thursday at a “Justice for Tracy” rally in support of Tracy Douglas of Temperance, who was involved in a fight that occurred last month in a Lambertville store parking lot.

Several people carried signs as Douglas’ attorneys, Darnell Barton and Dionne Webster-Cox, held a press conference and addressed the incident, in which their client was seen on security footage assaulting another woman before being punched in the face by that woman’s boyfriend, Dennis Landis of Woodville, Ohio.

Douglas, 59, believes the incident was racially motivated and has filed a federal civil lawsuit. Douglas is Black and Landis is white. Landis was charged with aggravated assault and Douglas was charged with assault and battery.

The group that attended Douglas’ rally Thursday also claim local law enforcement officials made improper decisions based on race, an accusation the officials deny.

“We stand here today in support of Ms. Douglas. As you are aware, Ms. Douglas was a victim of a heinous crime. We do believe there were multiple crimes as it were. One was the initial beating that Ms. Douglas sustained,” said Barton.

The Detroit attorney claims that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office only filed charges against Landis after his office made multiple calls urging them to do so .

“It’s been a problem. We’ve had to contact them several times just to get the charges, which we do not believe are the appropriate charges by the way,” he said. “They have filed charges but what they didn’t tell you is that the charges that they filed were after we had to constantly contact them.”

Barton said the Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jahn Landis has now requested Douglas’ medical records. Her lawyers state she suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the incident.

“At this point, we’ve all seen the videos and we’re not stepping away from anything. What we want everyone to know is that regardless of what you may think of individual character, you need to understand violence against women is the cause of this rally,” Barton said. “Protecting women is the root of this rally…The point is not Ms. Douglas specifically. The point is how are women going to be treated, should they be in the same situation.”

Barton then addressed comments made by the deputy sheriff who responded to the August incident, stating that the remarks were racist and left Douglas to feel unsafe.

The deputy, who remains unnamed, could be heard in bodycam footage of the incident stating that he grew up in Detroit and “I’m more Black than you.”

Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli acknowledged the statement was inappropriate and said the deputy is still under internal investigation and faces a discipline process.  He added that some training and coaching has occurred with the deputy’s supervisors and more formal training is planned for the near future.

More: Monroe County deputy faces discipline for comments deemed racial during brawl

Co-counsel Dionne Webster-Cox, a Southfield-based attorney, was next to speak on behalf of Douglas Thursday.

“I truly believe after I saw those tapes, everybody had been drinking,” Webster-Cox said. “But what was the most disgusting, the most disturbing thing I saw was my client being restrained by one man and being socked in the face by another…”

Webster-Cox said that others involved in the incident should have been charged and said the purpose of the day’s rally was to protect women who have been discounted.

“This will not be tolerated. This must be changed and for that we are here, and we will continue to fight,” Webster-Cox said. “We will see justice for Ms. Douglas.”

Douglas stood in silence as her legal counsel took questions following the conference that lasted less than 30 minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: ‘Justice for Tracy’ supporters rally at courthouse

Comments / 4

Related
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MI
Society
City
Woodville, OH
City
Bedford Township, MI
City
Webster, MI
Local
Ohio Society
City
Detroit, MI
State
Ohio State
City
Lambertville, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe County woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorneys for Tracy Douglas are calling for the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to drop the assault charges filed against her after they say she was the victim in a fight back in August. Douglas' attorneys filed a civil rights complaint against the people involved in the altercation and the responding Monroe County sheriff's deputies. One of  whom is accused of making a racial comment. Newly released body camera videos chronicle the moments after Douglas and a couple got into an altercation in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in Lambertville. It all started when...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Concussion#Crime#Protest#Racism#Justice
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
DETROIT, MI
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt

Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy