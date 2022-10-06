WOOSTER — Building a program is never easy. Laying each brick can be difficult, but there is no question just how far the Triway girls soccer team has come. From opening day to Monday evening against Fairless, the Titans have continued to grow and improve on the pitch. Though the score wasn't the desired outcome in a 9-0 setback to the Falcons, the knowledge base and improvement in the game were more than evident.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO