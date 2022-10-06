Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
Despite lopsided loss, Triway girls soccer team continues to show growth, potential
WOOSTER — Building a program is never easy. Laying each brick can be difficult, but there is no question just how far the Triway girls soccer team has come. From opening day to Monday evening against Fairless, the Titans have continued to grow and improve on the pitch. Though the score wasn't the desired outcome in a 9-0 setback to the Falcons, the knowledge base and improvement in the game were more than evident.
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Yahoo Sports
Monday's high school roundup: Windham closes its regular season with eighth-straight win
Oct. 11—Carter Engelman struck twice in a 5-minute span of the second half, lifting Windham to its eighth consecutive boys' soccer victory — 2-0 over Biddeford in its regular-season finale Monday in Windham. Luke Cunniffe set up Engelman's go-ahead goal, and Owen Weatherby assisted on the second goal.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Comments / 0