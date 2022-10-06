Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses...
KXLY
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
Anticipation. Children experience it when they must wait to open a present. Athletes have it when a big game is about to begin. And if you’re a senior in the U.S., you’re probably feeling a sense of anticipation right now. There are only four days until your Social...
KXLY
Here’s Precisely When Social Security’s “Raise” for 2023 Will Be Announced
For most retirees, Social Security is a necessary source of income to make ends meet. Nearly 90% of the retirees surveyed by national pollster Gallup earlier this year stated that their Social Security payout was a “major” or “minor” source of income. Furthermore, a study from...
KXLY
The 10 most expensive states to live in
You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What are the odds you'll hit a deer this fall? Here's what the experts say
Fall has arrived, and with it comes an increased likelihood of motorists colliding with deer, the largest wildlife likely to be involved in a highway crash in Indiana, Illinois and especially Kentucky. “It’s harvest season, mating season and hunting season in the fall, so it all sort of comes together to get the...
Comments / 0