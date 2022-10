Oct. 11—Carter Engelman struck twice in a 5-minute span of the second half, lifting Windham to its eighth consecutive boys' soccer victory — 2-0 over Biddeford in its regular-season finale Monday in Windham. Luke Cunniffe set up Engelman's go-ahead goal, and Owen Weatherby assisted on the second goal.

WINDHAM, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO