Bruce Lynn Miller, 68
Bruce Lynn Miller, 68, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, with loved ones by his side. Bruce was born on August 17, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Robert Wayne and Audrey Ellen (Miller) Miller. He was a 1972 graduate of Beecher City High School. Bruce and Sandra J. Stevens were married on October 21, 1978 and were blessed with 43 years of marriage. Bruce worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar for 38 years before retiring to enjoy more time with loved ones. He was deeply devoted to family, he was a caring and nurturing husband, father and grandfather who had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and music. Bruce was a gifted musician playing several different instruments. He was a member of the Beecher City Church of Christ.
Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68
Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home in Strasburg. Greg was born June 4, 1954 in Effingham, the son of Wayne “Chick” and Aina (Connally) Endebrock. He married Elaine (Echols) Grant on October 5, 1990. Greg worked...
Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85
Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85, of Louisville passed away at 6:16 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home in Louisville. Robert was born on March 28, 1937 in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Grover and Helen (Ikemire) Bible. He married Sandra Rinehart on November 24, 1956 in Hoosier Township and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Bob was a farmer for most of his life but he also helped his dad and brother with the auction business they had for many years as well. Bob loved to go camping and motorcycle riding, and liked to garden….or at least eat what the garden produced.
EIU Invites All to Join Homecoming 2022 Events
With the majority of its Homecoming events occurring this week, Eastern Illinois University is once again preparing to celebrate its University pride with students, alumni, faculty, families, and friends in the community in the week leading up to EIU’s October 10-15 Homecoming weekend. Eastern’s 2022 homecoming theme is “Bring...
Arby’s to Support Local Effingham Community Through Its Make a Difference Campaign
Arby’s is giving back to communities by donating over $3 million to local organizations. The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Effingham, Arby’s is proud to partner with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (Unit 40 Mentoring Program). As a...
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Nancy June Dow, 72
Nancy June Dow, 72 of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 2:13 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 in her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 7, 1949 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of Earnest “Pat” and Phyllis (Lewis) Curtner. She married Jim W. Dow May 24, 1969 in Neoga, Illinois. Nancy retired from the Fedders Corporation in Effingham, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Neoga and Neoga American Legion Auxiliary for 63 years.
Effingham Closes Out Apollo Conference Play, Wins At Lincoln 47-0
On Friday night Effingham made the long trek north to Lincoln, possible for the final time in football and the long trip results in big shut out win 47-0. Lincoln connected on a long pass play on their first series only for the drive to stall out and have to punt. That would be the story of the night for the Railers, taking one step forward and two steps back. Effingham would capitalize and drive down the field in ten plays, finished off by a 24 yard run by Weldon Dunston. That would not be the final score for Effingham or Dunston on the night. Hearts would score again taking advantage of a short field, finished off by Dunston second score of the night to make it 14-0 after the opening quarter.
EIU to Assist Students Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Eastern Illinois University is extending assistance to college students who have had their lives disrupted and their educations placed on hold by Hurricane Ian. EIU President Dr. David Glassman announced this week that students whose education has been disrupted as a result of the hurricane will be extended in-state tuition rates and will have all application and late fees waived.
Teutopolis Farmer Passes Away at Emergency Room
On October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 pm the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room. Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, age 60 of rural Teutopolis, Illinois was operating a tractor and a grain wagon on 2100 th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Jeremiah R. Donaldson of Beecher City for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jeremiah was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Jesse D. Horn for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jesse was...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
Mama T’s customers bills paid by surprise
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — People were surprised when they did not have to pay for their pizza at Mama T’s on Thursday evening. “The lady just showed up and said she was with the University of Illinois Credit Union and was doing a C-U kind day and reaching out to different businesses,” said Tara Garrett, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
