On Friday night Effingham made the long trek north to Lincoln, possible for the final time in football and the long trip results in big shut out win 47-0. Lincoln connected on a long pass play on their first series only for the drive to stall out and have to punt. That would be the story of the night for the Railers, taking one step forward and two steps back. Effingham would capitalize and drive down the field in ten plays, finished off by a 24 yard run by Weldon Dunston. That would not be the final score for Effingham or Dunston on the night. Hearts would score again taking advantage of a short field, finished off by Dunston second score of the night to make it 14-0 after the opening quarter.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO