arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: One Outstanding Candidate — PT Wood
Everyone can register to vote BEFORE (Halloween) October 31st – and then cast their ballots in the November 8 election. It takes about two minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going online at Vote411.org. This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, and candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.
Chaffee BoCC Set to Approve Module I of New Chaffee Land Use Code
Consider it nearing the end of the very beginning of the Chaffee Land Use Code Revision work. Module I has taken months of work for the Planning Commission, the staff and the Board of County Commissioners to reach this point. The Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting of the Chaffee Board of...
Congressional Candidate Brittany Petersen Buena Vista Meet and Greet
Seventh Congressional District Candidate Brittany Petersen (Democrat) will do a Meet and Greet in Buena Vista this weekend beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The candidate event (dubbed by some as “Beers with Brittany”) is scheduled for Eddyline Brewery at 102 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista. County residents are invited to stop by and ask her questions and find out where she stands on issues.
Monday’s Grand Opening of the Mountain Heritage Park Also Features Three Former Salida Art Students
The unveiling of Mountain Heritage Park (MHP), is set for 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. The event is timed to honor Indigenous Peoples Day, which celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. Monday’s celebration of the new Mountain Heritage Park will also...
