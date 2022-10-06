Everyone can register to vote BEFORE (Halloween) October 31st – and then cast their ballots in the November 8 election. It takes about two minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going online at Vote411.org. This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, and candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO