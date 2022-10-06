ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: One Outstanding Candidate — PT Wood

Everyone can register to vote BEFORE (Halloween) October 31st – and then cast their ballots in the November 8 election. It takes about two minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going online at Vote411.org. This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, and candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Congressional Candidate Brittany Petersen Buena Vista Meet and Greet

Seventh Congressional District Candidate Brittany Petersen (Democrat) will do a Meet and Greet in Buena Vista this weekend beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The candidate event (dubbed by some as “Beers with Brittany”) is scheduled for Eddyline Brewery at 102 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista. County residents are invited to stop by and ask her questions and find out where she stands on issues.
BUENA VISTA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy