Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today
On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding. This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China. Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool
These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Nervous About Investing? Here's What History Tells Us About Bear Markets
The S&P 500 has entered a bear market, which has many investors concerned for the future. However, based on the market's history, there's a good reason to be optimistic. With the right strategy, it's possible to increase your earnings despite short-term volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October
These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Fortinet Stock Outpaced the Market on Monday
A Morgan Stanley analyst upgraded his rating and price target on the shares. In his view, investors are vastly underestimating the company's growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
While it's probably safer to bet on a crash not happening on any given day, it pays to be prepared. Pfizer's massive collection of drugs isn't in any danger of being made irrelevant. AstraZeneca's slew of upcoming and recent product launches make it very likely to keep growing. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today
One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Peloton's Restructuring Is Complete. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
Peloton's workforce is now less than half the size that it was at its peak of 8,600 employees. The company says the cuts marked the end of its corporate restructuring, but there are significant challenges remaining. Wall Street analysts predict Peloton's revenue will fall by 15% in fiscal 2023, after...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Pot Stocks After Biden's Big Marijuana Moves?
President Biden is pardoning people with prior federal marijuana convictions and pushing for a review of the classification of marijuana under federal drug laws. These moves probably won't help cannabis companies nearly as much as some investors hope. However, some leading U.S. pot stocks are soaring and could be attractive...
Comments / 0